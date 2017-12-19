Terry M. Lighthall, 69, of Tecumseh, passed away Saturday December 9, 2017 peacefully and unexpectedly at his home. He was born July 7, 1948 in Adrian, Mich. a son of the late Marvin Lloyd and Velma Maxine (Hoag) Lighthall. On November 24, 1972 in Tecumseh he married Beth Anne Frownfelder and they shared 45 wonderful years together. Terry was a member of Macon United Methodist Church where he was very active and served as a liturgist among many other things. He also was a former elder and deacon at First Presbyterian Church in Tecumseh where they went for many years. Terry was very active in the community where he was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Tecumseh and served as their treasurer for many years, he volunteered for Tecumseh Public Schools in the motor room and was a former member of the Tecumseh School Board, he coached his kids throughout their lives at the Tecumseh Parks and Recreation, was a member of the Tecumseh Fan Club and was very instrumental in getting the Tecumseh swim team started.

Along with his wife, Terry; he is survived by his children, Mark A. (Jennifer) Lighthall of Olathe, Kansas, Tara B. (Chris) Hopper of John’s Creek, Ga. and Matt S. (Sarah) Lighthall of Tecumseh, Mich.; brothers, Ken (Joan) Lighthall of Bradenton, Fla/ and Randy Lighthall of Maybee, Mich; six grandchildren, Gavin and Greyson Lighthall, Haley and Carson Hopper and Ryan and Levi Lighthall; brothers and sisters-in-law, David P. Frownfelder, Margene K. (Scott) Dunsmore, John W. (Julie) Frownfelder and several nieces and nephews and very close friends, Doug and Joann Spade. Along with his parents Terry was preceded in death by an infant brother, a sister, Doris and her husband Merlin Avis and a sister-in-law, Melodie Lighthall.

A memorial service for Terry will be held on Friday, December 22, 2017 at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church Tecumseh with Pastor Ruth VanderSande officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 21, 2017 from 4-8 p.m. at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes and one hour before the service on Friday at the church. Inurnment will be held privately at Brookside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Macon United Methodist Church or Kiwanis Club of Tecumseh. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.