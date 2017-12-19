Harold Anthony Moore, Jr., 87, of Manitou Beach, died peacefully on Monday, December 11, 2017 at Magnum Care of Adrian.

He was born September 7, 1930 in Toledo, Ohio to Harold Arthur and Grace Margaret (Wassle) Moore. Harold served in the United States Army Air Division during the Korean War. On June 13, 1975 he married Shirley Ada (Frey) Onsted and she preceded him in death on March 31, 2009. Harold worked as a designer at Addison Products for 25 years. He also worked at Toledo Bunting Brass & Bronze, and he retired from Garden State Tanning in 1998.

Harold is survived by two step-daughters, Denise (Garry) Brower of Fairfield, Conn., and Debra (Roger) Penner of Chapel Hill, Tenn.; and seven grandchildren, Nicole and Jenna Brower, and Zachary, Zayley, Zaonna, Zaden, and Zalyssa Penner. In addition to his wife Shirley, he was preceded in death by his parents.

The family of Harold would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Magnum Care for all of the love and care that was given to Harold during his stay.

Funeral services for Harold were held Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with Pastor Mike Dunson officiating. Burial followed at Green’s Lakeside Cemetery, Manitou Beach with full military rites conducted by the American Legion Post #97 and V.F.W. Post #1584 Annis-Fint. Visitation was held on Monday, December 18, 2017 from 4-6 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com .

Memorial contributions are suggested to Magnum Care of Adrian Activities Fund. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.