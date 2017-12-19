Gerald R. “Jerry” King, 87, of Brooklyn, passed away Dec. 9, 2017. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret; son, Joey; brothers, Francis, Owen and Paul King. Jerry is survived by his sister, Josephine Zip; sister-in-law, Marjorie (Dan) Crawford; brother-in-law, Kenneth (Judy) Creger; several nieces and nephews. Per Jerry’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service. Arrangements entrusted to Sherwood Funeral Home, Grass Lake. Please sign Jerry’s guest book at sherwoodfh.com.