Her legacy . . . Susan Ella Gowen, 91, went to be with the Lord the morning of Oct. 1, 2017 under the loving care of Hospice of Lenawee at Brookdale in Adrian. She was born on June 8, 1926 in Ethridge, Tenn., to Cordie and Sadie (Kerr) Holland. Susan married the love of her life, Gaylon Gowen, on May 19, 1946, and he preceded her in death in 1994. In 1945 Susan was a D.A.R representative. She was employed as a payroll data processor at Ford Motor Company in Rawsonville, Mich., for over 30 years. Susan was a founding member of the Cornerstone Community Church in Brooklyn from 1999. She loved to garden and canned the fruits of her labor. Above all she loved her family and will missed by all who knew her.

Her family . . . Susan will be missed by her children, Ernest (Roberta), Vernon (Bonnie) and David (Marge) Gowen; brother, Harley (Geneva) Holland and sister, Mildred Buffaloe; five grandchildren, Gwendolyn, Clint, Gretchen, Kirby and Katie, five step-grandchildren, four great-grandchildren Brandon, Elizabeth, Hayden and Alyssa, 12 step-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Gaylon, grandson, Grady, daughter in-law, Janice, brothers CW and Dan Holland and sisters, Christine Hill, Doris Grantham and Elizabeth Grisholm.

Her farewell . . . Susan’s family and friends gathered Oct. 5, 2017 at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel where her farewell was held on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 at 11 a.m. Pastor John Masters of Cornerstone Community Church of Brooklyn officiated. Memorial contributions are suggested to Cornerstone Community Church of Brooklyn or Hospice of Lenawee. Please leave a message of comfort for Susan’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.