Terry D. Aungst, 59, of Adrian, formerly of Addison, passed away on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at his home.

He was born on April 8, 1959, in Jackson, Mich., to Robert L. and Geraldine (Ellenwood) Aungst. He married Christina Held on January 31, 1987, in Addison.

Terry lived his early life in Grass Lake, Mich., and in the Addison-Devils Lake area for many years. He then lived in the Lake LeAnn and Vandercook Lake areas and for the past three years in Adrian. Terry received his G.E.D. from Addison High School. Terry was a former member of the Addison Fire and E.M.S., and Summit Township Fire Department. He worked for several farms throughout his life and was known as a great tractor driver, getting a very early start from his brother Gale. One of his favorite things to do was run the rock picker. He enjoyed snowmobiling, boating, metal detecting, bowling, and farming.

Surviving are one son, Brian Lee Aungst of Jackson; one daughter, Ashley Nicole Aungst of Lake Somerset; one granddaughter, Juliana Ruth Aungst; one sister, Leona (Bill) Thornton of Addison; three brothers, Gerald (Jackie) of Jackson, Dale (Sharan) of Jackson, and Gale (Connie) of Litchfield; seven nephews, five nieces, and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 26, 2018, at the Addison Fire and E.M.S. Station 3, 4111 Round Lake Hwy., Manitou Beach, Mich. Memorial contributions are suggested to the family to cover funeral expenses.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison.

