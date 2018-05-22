Pamela Adkins Jarvis, 70, of Brooklyn, passed away on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

She was born on November 21, 1947, in Detroit, Mich., to Martha J. (Culp) and Herman B. Adkins. She married James Jarvis in 2001.

Pamela retired from the V.A. after 25 years of service. She served on the Columbia Township Planning Commission and was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 315. She will be missed by all.

Surviving is one daughter, Juanita K. (Robert) Meyerink; two grandchildren, Quinton W. Meyerink and Evelyn Meyerink; and one brother, Michael L. (Melissa) Adkins. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Jarvis; father, Herman B. Adkins; and brother, Herman Brown (Buddy) Adkins, Jr.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 24, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. at the Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road, Taylor, Mich. Visitation is from noon until time of service.