Her Legacy . . . Linda Lee Weatherwax, 76, passed away May 11, 2018. She was born on July 29, 1941, in Jackson, Mich. to Clarence “Shorty” and Lois (Hess) Ehnis. Linda married the love of her life, Norman Weatherwax on July 20, 1962, in Brooklyn, Mich. Linda and her husband owned and operated Weatherwax Party Store in Brooklyn for 15 years and she served over 35 years on the Village of Brooklyn Council. She was a lifetime member of the Brooklyn Sportsman’s Club serving as secretary and treasurer for over 20 years and was on the Brooklyn High School Alumni Committee. Linda enjoyed collecting salt and pepper shakers as well as glassware. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her family . . . Linda will be missed by her daughter, Krystal (James) Dickman and her grandson, Cody James Dickman, who was her pride and joy; her sister, Charmian Dalrymple; brother and sister-in-law Steve (Vicki) Weatherwax, all of Brooklyn. She is preceded in death by her husband, Norman; daughter, Kathie Weatherwax; her brother, Darrell (Yvonne) Ehnis; and brother-in-law Gene Dalrymple as well as many nieces and nephews.

Her farewell . . . Linda’s family and friends gathered together Tuesday, May 15, 2018, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel in Brooklyn. Her farewell was held on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Frank Rupnik, II officiating. Burial to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Napoleon. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Brooklyn Food Pantry. Please leave a message of comfort for Linda’s family at 877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.