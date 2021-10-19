Terri Lyn Tyson, 64, passed away on October 15, 2021. Terri’s family and friends will gather Wednesday, October 20, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m. and Thursday, October 21, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel, 137 S. Main St., Brooklyn, Mich. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. Private graveside burial will take place at West Mound Cemetery, Taylor, Mich. Pastor Jeff Sheeks will serve as celebrant.

Terri was born on July 10, 1957, in Taylor, Mich., to Kenneth and Margaret (Peyton) Skiver. She will be remembered as a loving, caring mother and grandmother who enriched the lives of everyone she knew. She moved from McKenzie, Tenn., to the Brooklyn area with her children in 2001. Her children’s friends knew her as “Mama T.” She was an incredibly talented artist who loved to draw and paint. Terri worked over twenty years as a caterer supplying food for many local events such as the yearly St. Rita’s Sunday Barbeque. In her spare time, Terri enjoyed shopping (especially yard sales) and going to the casino. She was involved in the community with Kiwanis where she formerly served as president.

Terri will be missed by her children, James (Tracy) Tyson of Grand Rapids, Mich.; and Travis (Morgan) Tyson of Brooklyn, Mich.; her parents Kenneth and Margaret Skiver; siblings, Ken Skiver, Jr. of Brooklyn, Mich.; and Kim (Dennis) Still of Sand Creek, Mich.; and a grandchild, Aeryn Tyson. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Angela.

Please leave a message of comfort for Terri’s family or sign her guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.