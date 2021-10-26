Robert Raymond (Bob) Jackson

Robert entered heaven on October 18, 2021. He was 88 years old. Bob was born May 21, 1933, in Fort Wayne, Ind., to Wilfred and Clara Belle (Evans) Jackson.

Bob lived in the Detroit area until he was 8 years old. When his mother died, he moved to Kalamazoo, Mich., with his father. They moved to Coldwater, Mich. when Bob was twelve. He graduated from St. Charles High School and volunteered for the Army thereafter. Bob served during the Korean conflict in Germany as a butcher, rising to the rank of corporal. While in Germany he loved to tour the countryside in a borrowed Volkswagen (VW).

Bob attended Greene’s Barber College in Detroit after his honorable discharge from the U.S. Army. He barbered in Milan and Brooklyn for 60 years. He enjoyed his many customers whom he greeted with a “yeah buddy” regularly. Bob married Patricia Sager in 1953, she preceded him in death. They had four children, Rise (Kelly) O’Dell of Medford, Ore., Bobi (Jeff) Bird of Napoleon, Mich., Kari (Bill) Briskey of Hudson, Mich., and Robert Kip (Barb) Jackson of Brooklyn, Mich. He leaves six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was a fine father, a joy as a husband, and a friend to many. In his younger years, Bob enjoyed water skiing, boating, fishing, gardening, baking and grilling out. Family was the most important thing to Bob. He cherished all his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Bob will be missed by many. The family would like to thank Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home for their kind compassionate care in his last days. Cremation has taken place. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.