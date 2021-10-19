Betty Jane Haynes, 96, of Tecumseh passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Tecumseh Place. She was born September 26, 1925, in Petersburg, the daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth (Gorno) Alt. On June 4, 1949, Betty married Norman Kenneth Haynes and they shared 68 years together before his death on October 19, 2017. Betty was an avid bowler and enjoyed going to the casino, fishing and playing euchre. Her family was the most important to her, especially her grandchildren.

Betty is survived by three daughters, Joyce Case of Tipton, Peggy (Stan) Lewis of Tecumseh and Pat (Steve) DuBois of Tecumseh; three grandchildren, Steven (Christine) Case of Allendale, Mich., Michael Case of Atlanta, G and Tony Grubb of Burlington County, New Jersey; and two great-grandchildren, Christian and Chloey Grubb. Along with her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Charles Case.

Services for Betty will be private at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes. Burial will be in Lenawee Hills Memorial Gardens in Tecumseh. Memorial contributions may be made to Careline Hospice and Tecumseh Place. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com