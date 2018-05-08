His legacy . . . Tee Havelin Morea, 72, passed away May 2, 2018. He was born on December 6, 1945, in Jackson, Mich., toHaroldandBetty (Favorite) Morea. Tee served honorably in the U. S. Army as a military policeman and was stationed in Germany, where he had a serious accident. When his story ran in the states, he acquired a pen pal who eventually became his first wife. After coming home he joined the Army Reserves. Tee worked at Ford Motor Company in Saline until his retirement. He enjoyed Civil War reenactments, going to auto shows and cars, especially the Ford Mustang Mach I. Tee loved to travel, especially to Florida, and enjoyed many trips around the country with his longtime friend Dale Morton. His greatest love was for his family and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

His family . . . Tee will be missed by his wife, Linda;children, Michael (Nicole) Morea, Julie (Tim) Carpenter, Jessica Morea, Lynsey (Wade) Verch and Ashleigh Morea; thirteen grandchildren, Joshua, Matthew, Alex, Bennett, Bethany, Lauren, Brayden, Ella, Preston, Milah, River, Faelyn and Elijah; two sisters, SanDee Morea, Tomi Jo (Jay) Gallant and a brother, Dan (Lynne) Morea and his former wife, Mary (Ernie) Garant. He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Teresa, two brothers, Rhett and Kendall Morea.

His farewell . . . Tee'sfamily and friends gathered together on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at Brooklyn Presbyterian Church where his farewell was held with Rev. Dr. Frank Rupnik III officiating. Memorial contributions are suggested to Great Lakes Caring Hospice of Jackson.