Jon Bradley Morrison passed away peacefully on April 29, 2018, with his loving wife, Lori Barnett and his beautiful daughter, Brittani Morrison, by his side.

“Brad” had a colorful life and died way too soon, but left many stories to tell. Born in the North Country by Mt. Pleasant, Mich., he was an avid hunter, trapper, fisherman, farmer and anything related to being outdoors. He was most at home outdoors and with animals of all kinds. He loved his life in Alaska working the fishing boats there and bragged about it often. He would frequently talk about going back there and living off the land as only he could do. He was a Jack-of-all-trades and a master of many. He had a background in construction and could build, put together or fix anything. Working with wood was another passion of his and he has left behind many creations by his hands.

Brad leaves behind his mother, Bonnie (White) Morrison, father Jack Dewey Morrison, brothers, Terry Morrison and Charles Morrison (Nicole) and his sister, Tami Doerr (Paul).

There will be no formal funeral services, as that was his wish, but there will be a celebration of his life by his family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mikey & Me- www.gofundme.com/mikey-me.Checks can be made out to Mikey & Me, Dan Depew, 465 S Freer Road, Chelsea, MI 48118 orAnimal Rescue Mission of Mecosta County, 18400 220th Ave., Big Rapids, MI 49307.

