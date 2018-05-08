Irene Halberstadt, 86, of Cambridge Township., Mich., passed away, May 3, 2018. She was born October 27, 1931, in Monroe County, Mich., the daughter of Albert & Ruth (Stout) Turner. Irene graduated from Pittsford High School. On June 12, 1955, she married Ray Halberstadt, he preceded her in death. Irene was a rural carrier for The Daily Telegram for many years. She was a longtime member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Brooklyn.

She is survived by her children, Marie Mehler, Mark (Tracey) Halberstadt, Frank Halberstadt and Ruth Halberstadt; three grandsons; one great-grandson; several nieces and nephews; one brother, George (Leta) Turner, and sister-in-law, Mitzi Turner. In addition to her husband, Ray Halberstadt, she was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Raymond Turner and son-in-law, Howard Mehler.

Funeral Services were held on Monday, May 7, 2018, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Hwy., Adrian, Mich., with Pastor Ruth VanderSande officiating. Burial took place at Locust Corners Cemetery, Pittsford Township, Mich. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Lenawee Humane Society. J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian, Mich., handled the funeral arrangements. www.PurseFuneralHome.com