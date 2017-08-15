Tashia Marie Wright born Aug. 19, 1982 lost her life to domestic violence on Aug. 15, 2017. Tay was a vibrant, loving, caring, honest, giving young lady. She lived to make others feel loved. She loved laughter and loved her family. Tay was a very spiritual young lady, and had a strong faith. Tashia made the request many years ago to donate her organs. Her organs have been placed in the hands of Gift of Life and will provide life to others at this time. What a gift to give.

Tashia leaves behind her loving parents, Thomas and Lisa Wright of Napoleon; brother, Thomas (TJ) Wright; grandparents, Betty and Dale Taylor of Albion; niece, Taylynn Wright, Uncle Rick Deneka and family; aunt, Tina (Deneka) Scott Wyman and family; Patty Kopp Wright and family; Janice Schepeler and family; Barb (Rex) Wright and family; families of Mona and Linda Sue Deneka and numerous great cousins.

Tashia was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Richard and Carolyn Deneka, paternal grandfather James N. Wright; Uncle James N. Wright Jr.; and Aunts Linda Sue Deneka and Mona Deneka.

The family would be honored by donations to the family (Thomas Wright) to help with expenses in memory of Tashia Wright to Aware, Inc. of Jackson, P.O. 1526, Jackson, MI 49204, for domestic violence awareness. We would like to thank everyone for their prayers, love, and kindness during this most difficult time. Rest in peace our loved one.

The Wright and Deneka family hosted a celebration of life Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017 at the Irish Hills Eagles, from 2 to 5 p.m. All family and friends were welcome.