Albert F. Young, 84, of Brooklyn, passed away at his home Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 63 years, Barbara J. (Johnson); three children, Doris (Mike) Horsfall of Jackson, Brad Young of Liberty Township and Albert Young Jr. of Brooklyn; two grandchildren, Courtney Horsfall and Casey Horsfall; great-granddaughter, Alexis Horsfall; siblings, Barbara (Don) Seburg and Bill (Barb) Young, both of Jackson; sister-in-law, Doris Summers of Brooklyn and many loving nieces and nephews. Albert was preceded in death by his father, William Young; mother, Ruth (Elwood) Hulbert and many Johnson family in-laws.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during the Korean Conflict. Albert was a retiree of Ford Motor Company with over 32 years of service in Brooklyn and Saline. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially in Northern Michigan and Canada.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service to honor Albert’s life will be held at the Cement City Baptist Church, 16788 Cement City Road, Cement City, Mich. Wednesday, Aug, 23, 2017 at noon with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Services will be conducted by Pastors Drew Woods and Ned Bernstein with military honors by the Jackson County American Legion Ritual Team. For those who wish, contributions in Albert’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project would be appreciated, www.woundedwarriorproject.org or P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Services under the care of Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center. www.arthur-day.com.