Her legacy . . . Raymonde M. Richard was granted her angel wings at the age of 90, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. She was born Oct. 25, 1926, in France to Gustave and Marie (VanDriessen) DeClercq. She married the love of her life, Anthony Richard, in 1946 in Levallois-Perret, France, and he preceded her in death. Raymonde worked for many years for Field’s Department store in Jackson as a buyer for cosmetics, jewelry, hand bags and hosiery. It was there that she made countless connections with her community. She was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church in Clarklake. She will be missed by all that knew her.

Her family . . . Raymonde will be missed by her daughter-in-law, Diane Richard; grandchildren, Jennifer Richard (Denise Merriwether), Kristin Ritchie and Scott (Stacy) Ritchie; great-grandchildren, Christian, Jayden, Ian, Hailey, Makenna and Malaiya. She is preceded in death by parents, husband, Anthony and a son, John A. Richard.

Her farewell . . . Raymonde’s family and friends gathering will be held at St. Rita’s Catholic Church 10720 Hayes Road, Clarklake, Mich., on Thursday Aug. 24, 2017 from 10 to 11 a.m. with a mass of Christian burial held at 11 a.m. Fr. Tom Helfrich OSFS will be presiding.

