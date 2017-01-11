Her legacy . . . Susan Michelle Cole Kern, age 48, of Ann Arbor, Mich., passed away suddenly Jan. 11, 2017, at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor. She was born Jan. 30, 1968, the daughter of Clifford and Freida (Ramey) Cole. Susan graduated from Belleville High School and went on to have three beloved children and two wonderful grandchildren. She always enjoyed her job and worked in sales, for Ann Arbor Public Schools, and in various retail positions, including Pilot Travel Center. Susan loved travel, spending time with her children and grandchildren, and was known for cheerfully helping those around her. She was much loved by her many friends and family and will be greatly missed.

Her family . . . Susan is survived by her parents; children, Weston James, Andrew Garrett and Sarah Marie Paschal; grandchildren, Noah Moran and Madison Perry; sister, Lisa Viger; brother-in-law, Kevin Viger; grandmother, Clara Hackney; beloved friend, Julie Craft; nieces and nephews, Jessica and Michael; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Alexandra, Ledger and Carter.

Her farewell . . . Susan’s family will greet friends Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at the Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel, Brooklyn, from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Her community farewell will be Friday at the funeral home beginning with gathering at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11. Interment at Cement City Baptist Memorial Gardens.

In honor of Susan, memorial donations may be shared with SASHA Farm, Manchester, at sashafarms.org. Please sign Susan’s guestbook at www.borekjennings.com or leave a message of comfort for the Cole/Kern family by calling 877-231-7900.