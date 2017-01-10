Janis Joy Wilks, 80, of Brooklyn, Mich., passed away at home Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 surrounded by her loving family. She is preceded in death by parents, Gaylord and Alice Richardson, and son, Wayne Dean Wilks.

Janis was born in Hillsdale, Mich., Feb. 17, 1936. She graduated from Ypsilanti High School in 1954 and attended Eastern Michigan University for two years. She married Delford Wilks April 9, 1955 and they were married for 61 years.

Janis was an avid reader, loved having large family gatherings at the lake, and was a diehard baseball fan. She loved watching her Detroit Tigers and the Little League World Series.

Janis is survived by husband, Delford; daughters, Diana Woodworth, ja’Del (Steve) Kline, Jennifer (Terry) Grantham, and Wendy (Ken) Dignan; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

A private service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be given to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice at Home, 205 North East Ave., Jackson, MI 49201.