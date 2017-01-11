Her legacy . . . Mary A. Zavicar, age 91, of Manchester, Mich., passed away Jan. 11, 2017, at home under the loving care of her family and Arbor Hospice. She was born in Detroit Aug. 16, 1925, the daughter of Charles and Elizabeth (Polansky) Faybik. She married John Zavicar Jr. and he preceded her in death. She was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker.

Her family . . . Mary is survived by her children, Barbara (Larry) Rhodes, Susan (Gary) Looze, Michael (Karen) Zavicar, Marybeth (John) Redmon, John (Karen) Zavicar III, Maureen Dunstan, Mark (Mary) Zavicar and Christopher (May) Zavicar; grandchildren, Donna (Russ) Wizinsky, Kellie (Clark) Brown, Emily (Shane) Barnett, Dennis Looze, Shawn (Lorrie) Zavicar, Christopher (Crystal) Zavicar, Jennifer (J.T.) Natter, Karen (Ronnie) Barash, Michael Redmon, Sarah (Tim) Zemaitis, Mary Beth Zavicar, Courtney (Brandon) Koster, John Zavicar IV, Lauren Dunstan, Evan Zavicar, Winnie, Vivian and Raymond Lau; great-grandchildren, Jordan (Lindsey), Justin and Kayla Wizinsky, Jacob Nolen, August and Cecilia Barnett, Kristina and Justin Lynn, Austin and Mackenzie Natter, Christian and Eden Barash, Phallyne and Avery Redmon, Anna, Timmy, Tommy and Lizzy Zemaitis, Ava Tarach, Logan and Aubrey Koster; great-great-granddaughter, Logan Wizinsky; longtime friend, Mary Tiburzi; numerous nieces and nephews; siblings, Charles Jr. and Dorothy Faybik. In addition to her husband, Mary was preceded in death by her beloved grandmother, Emma Polansky; parents; brother, John Kuracik; and great-granddaughter, Kellie Christina Wizinsky.

Her farewell . . . Mary’s family will greet friends Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Legacy Event Center, Manchester. Her community farewell will be on Thursday beginning with gathering at 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Roman Catholic Church in Manchester. Interment Maple Grove Cemetery, Westland, Mich. In honor of Mary, memorial donations may be shared with Arbor Hospice.

