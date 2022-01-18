Deanna Kay Bauer, 64, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on November 29, 2021. She was currently residing in Brooklyn, Mich. Deanna was born on August 16, 1956, and graduated from Onsted High School in 1974.

She enjoyed cooking and took great pride in being the breakfast cook at Harold’s Place restaurant. She will be remembered for her culinary skills in multiple restaurants throughout the Irish Hills, Brooklyn, and Onsted area. Her love of Jesus was evident and when she was physically able, she enjoyed attending St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Church every time they met for service.

Family members meeting her at the gates of heaven: Parents – Tom Bauer and Doris Oliver. As well as her beloved dog, Sabrina. Family members waiting to see her in heaven: Siblings – Tom (Chris) Oliver, Kim Lee, Theresa (Dean) Bauer, and Ben (Carlene) Oliver. Children – Denee (Rick) Lucas (Texas) and Jason Piercy (Ariz.). Grandchildren – Ian (Keyli) Lucas (New Jersey), Reed Lucas (Texas), and Danica Lucas (Texas). She will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, Joleene L., and grand puppies, Astro and Starla.

St. Joseph Shrine located at 8743 U.S. 12, Brooklyn, Mich., will be having a mass intention for Deanna on August 9, 2022, at 9 a.m. with an adoration immediately following the mass. Other services to be determined.