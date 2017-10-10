His legacy . . . Bert Douglas DuBois, 82, passed away Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, peacefully in care of his family and Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice. He was born on April 17, 1935, in Jackson, Mich., to Walter and Elsie (Peterson) DuBois. Bert married the love of his life, Margaret Deanna Kerr, on Aug. 8, 1958 in Brooklyn, Mich. Bert was a 1953 graduate of Brooklyn High School and proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He received an associate’s degree from Jackson Community College and then went on to graduate from the Cleveland Institute of Radio Electronics and held a First Class FCC license. He worked for Tenneco and retired after 35 years. Bert, a lifelong resident of Lake Columbia, was an avid golfer and sports fan. He enjoyed cars, visiting casinos and working in his yard. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

His family . . . Bert will be missed by his wife, Deanna; his children, Steve DuBois and Scott (Jennifer) DuBois, two grandchildren, Emma (Lucas) Garrison and Parker DuBois, and a sister, Rebecca Ludwig. He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Walter and Danny DuBois.

His farewell . . . Bert’s family and friends will gather Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 from 10 a.m. until the time of his farewell at noon at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel. Chaplain Greg Grotbeck of Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice will officiate. Memorial contributions are suggested to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice. Please leave a message of comfort for Bert’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.