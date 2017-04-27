Laura E. Loos, 89, of Saline, Mich., formerly of Sand Lake, Onsted, Mich., and Livonia, Mich., died Monday, April 24, 2017. Laura was born Oct. 17, 1927, in Detroit, Mich., the daughter of John and Laura (Schwocho) Edelmayer. She graduated from David Mackenzie High School in Detroit in 1944. She married Alfred B. Loos Oct. 3, 1947. They were married 60 years. He preceded her in death in 2008. She was a dedicated Lutheran who was active in church activities.

Survivors are daughter, Yvonne (David) Gunstrom; sons, Alfred (Leslie) Loos and David (Carolyn) Loos; and daughter, Suzanne Loos; grandsons, Michael (Tammy) Gunstrom and Mark (fiancée Jade) Gunstrom; granddaughters, Anne and Christina Loos; great-granddaughter, Blake Pearce; loving and devoted sister, Joan Edelmayer, sister-in-law, Shirley Loos; and special grand-dog, Chewie.

A healing farewell service will be held Friday, April 28, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Christ Our King Lutheran Church with Rev. Thomas Schroeder officiating. A private burial will take place in Maple Shade Cemetery in Onsted. Memorial contributions in her name can be made to Christ Our King Lutheran Church, 3255 Waterworks Road, Saline, MI 48176 or The Lutheran Hour. Envelopes will be available at the church where the family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. To sign Laura’s guestbook, to leave a memory, or for more information or directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.