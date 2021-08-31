Susan E. Lowe, 84, of Tipton passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice in Jackson. She was born on September 19, 1936, in Franklin Township the daughter of Charles L. and Irma M. (Parlette) Armstrong. She was united in marriage at Tecumseh United Methodist Church to Merle R. Lowe of Morenci on June 19, 1954, and he preceded her in death. Susan loved the Lord and was a member of the New Song Church. She enjoyed vacationing, going to casinos, playing games, collecting Fenton glass and antiques, and was best known for the ice cream cakes she would make for family gatherings. Susan will be remembered by her family and friends for spreading her love and joy to all and the love she had for life and loved ones.

Susan is survived by her children, Tim (Gwen) Lowe of Tipton, Tammy (Rick) Ratz of Brooklyn, and Brian (Karen) Lowe of Brooklyn; grandchildren, Jamie McRoberts, Jeremy Lowe, Meagan (Kyle) Lentz, Zach (Colleen) Ratz, Nick (Manda) Lowe, Gabby (Kyle) Ratz, Mickey (Tyler) Hagan, Luke Lowe, Anna (Ryan) Ladzinski and Bruce Ladzinski, and Abby (Ken) Boehlke; great-grandchildren, Jax Lentz, Everette and Ronan Ratz, Emma Pask, Odin and Elyse Walden, and two on the way; her brother, Dale (Mea) Armstrong; favorite sister-in-law, Emma Escott; numerous extended family members; and many loving and caring friends. In addition to her husband, Merle, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Lee and John Armstrong; in-laws, Truman and Elizabeth Lowe; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Visitation for Susan will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with Pastor Tom Hawkins officiating. Burial will be in Wolf Creek Cemetery.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial Contributions may be given to New Song Church or to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice, Jackson. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.