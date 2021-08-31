Nancy Lou Schuette, 85, passed away on August 23, 2021. Nancy’s family and friends gathered together on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Brooklyn Presbyterian Church, 160 N. Main St., Brooklyn, Mich., from 10 to 11 a.m. Her funeral service immediately followed at 11 a.m. Pastor Tamara Rekob will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Highland Cemetery.

Nancy was born on February 27, 1936, in Jackson, Mich., to John and Irene (Prentice) Preller. She married the love of her life, Richard Schuette, in Angola, Ind., at age 16. They were married for 54 years until Richard’s death in 2006. She will be remembered as a devoted homemaker and mother. Nancy loved playing cards, gardening and was a member of the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church and the American Legion Auxiliary for many years.

Nancy will be missed by her children, David (Sherry) Schuette of Jackson, Mich.; Rick Schuette of Manitou Beach, Mich.; and Jerry (Jan) Schuette of Horton, Mich.; grandchildren, Ryan Schuette; Joel (Julie) Schuette; Tyler (Chelsea) Schuette; Nicholas (Anna) Schuette; Courtney Schuette; Cathy Fillmore; Brandon Schuette; Michael Schuette and Brooke Schuette; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her parents; two sisters and one brother; and a daughter, Jill Schuette.

