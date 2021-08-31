Benjamin C. Losey, 72, passed away on August 24, 2021. He was born on January 10, 1949, in Jackson, Mich., to Jerald and Lois (Ewer) Losey. Ben loved his job as a surveyor in Florida for many years before moving north and beginning a career with LeMatic in Jackson. In his spare time, Ben loved NASCAR especially No. 11, Denny Hamlin. He also enjoyed kayaking and floating down any of Michigan’s beautiful rivers.

Ben is survived by his children, Benjamin Brzezinski; Jessica (Rodney) Damaron; and Paul Brzezinski; siblings, Dora Losey Smith and Jeri Losey; and a nephew, Jason Losey. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bob Losey.

