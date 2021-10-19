Susan Deane Beyer, 77, of Lake Columbia, Brooklyn, Mich., passed away on October 13, 2021, at her home.

She was born on January 26, 1944, in Chicago, Ill., to William A. and Elsie L. (Watts) Smith. She married Bruce W. Beyer on November 27, 1965, in Livonia, Mich., and he preceded her in death on February 27, 2020. Susan lived her early life in Detroit, Mich., before moving to the Lake Columbia area 21 years ago. She graduated from Rosary High School in Detroit in 1962. She was a member of Queen of the Miraculous Medal in Jackson and the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Susan enjoyed needlepoint, cooking, traveling and entertaining family and storytelling.

Susan is survived by two sons, Bradley W. (Jill) Beyer of Brooklyn, Brett W. (Edel) Beyer of Henderson, Nevada, one daughter, Beth S. McCulloch, of Parma; grandchildren, Drew McCulloch of Rives Junction, Dillon McCulloch of Parma, Derek McCulloch of Parma, Dustin McCulloch of Farmington Hills, Mich., Hailey Beyer of Brooklyn, Charles Beyer of Henderson Nevada; one brother, William Alexander Smith of Loganville, Ga.; one sister, June Louise Wachowski of Dearborn, Mich. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, Bruce Wayne Beyer.

Cremation has taken place. There will be no services. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Daughter of the American Revolution.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-VanHemert Funeral Home in Addison, Michigan.