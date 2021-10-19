Helen Dawn Burich, 90, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2021. She was born September 2, 1931, to Mary and Paul Ringler (Ashby) in Grafton, West Virginia.

Helen came to Northern Indiana when she was 17. She fell in love with a guy who was delivering flowers and had spilled water on her dress. She married Dan Burich and shared adventures with him for 66 years. Dan’s job brought them to Merrillville, Ind.; Richfield, Ohio; Birmingham, Mich.; and Clarklake, Mich.

She is the oldest of 11 children. She was the cherished matriarch of her family. While in hospice her sisters from West Virginia and Florida were at her side for two weeks sharing stories and loving memories with the multitudes of visitors. She will be greatly missed for her concern for others and her sense of humor.

Helen cherished her family and friends. She raised two daughters and welcomed so many others into her caring and happy home. Everyone left with a full tummy and a treasure trove of endearing, sensational stories. She had a great eye for beauty and loved watching the changing seasons. She appreciated the flora and fauna that adorned her backyard. She always offered a helping hand to those in need and will be remembered for her heartfelt kindness.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Burich; grandson, Jason Kinaitis; one sister, Frances Rogers and two brothers, Norman and Lindsey Ringler.

Helen is survived by her daughters, Linda Brettschneider (Eric) of Akron Ohio, Donna Arnold of Chicago, Ill.; eight adoring grandchildren, 16 cherished great-grandchildren, four sisters, three brothers and many loving nieces and nephews.

As the Lord welcomes her into Heaven, we will be thankful for the time spent with such a beautiful soul.

Helen was a long-time member of St Rita Catholic Church, 10516 Hayes Road, Clarklake, Mich. where services will be held on Saturday, November 13 at 11 a.m.

Those who wish to honor her life can make a donation to Wounded Warriors in her name.