Serge “Tom Mix” Alphonse Darrigrande, 95, of Onsted, passed away October 7, 2021, at Tecumseh Place surrounded by his loving family. Serge was born May 1, 1926, in La Serena, Chile, the son of Louis and Zunilda (Contrelle) Darrigrande. On July 3, 1974, he married Brenda Salkeld at St. Marks Lutheran Church, Brooklyn. She survives. He was a graduate of the University of Michigan. His passion was horses and performing as Tom Mix in many parades. He rode in ten different Rose Bowl parades. He was a member of the St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Church and active in the Knights of Columbus.

In addition to his wife, Brenda; Serge is survived by his children, Michelle Hilton of Toledo, Elaine Darrigrande of Onsted, Darlene (Don Witt) Stutzman, Ronald Salkeld of Westland, Bryan (Michelle) Salkeld of Dundee, and Duane Salkeld of Dundee; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren,

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother and a sister.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Church, Brooklyn, with Fr. Bob Pienta as celebrant. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh and one hour preceding the mass at the church on Thursday. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Shrine Cemetery, Brooklyn. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.