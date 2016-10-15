Sue Ann Newton, age 87, of Dewey Lake, Brooklyn, passed away Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, at her home. She was born March 8, 1929, in Archbold, Ohio, the daughter of Vernon L. and Frances M. (Fouts) Buehrer. Sue graduated from Stryker High School in 1947. She retired from M & S Manufacturing after many years of service in 1991. Sue was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Lakes in Addison. She loved traveling, especially wintering in Cancun, boating, cooking, knitting and spending time with family.

Surviving are her children, Mark (Karen) Crommer of Brooklyn, Matt (Sandy) Crommer of Waldron and Debbie Carpenter of Jackson; grandchildren, Andrew Carpenter; Amber (Jason) Rankin and their children Jonah and Nadia; Nicole (Jacob) Holcomb and their children Ava and Jocelyn; Carl (Leann) Robarge and their children Logan, Allyson and Carlie; Adam (April) Bailey and their children, Tyson and Reilly; and Tonya Shoemaker and her children Alexis and Shawna; sister, Marilyn Bingman of Brooklyn; niece, Pamela Guthrie of Brooklyn; and many other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her companion, Robert Bannerman; grandchildren, Chad and Nicole Crommer; her parents; brother, Paul Buehrer; and half brother, William Leupp.

Funeral services for Sue will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, at The Lutheran Church of the Lakes in Addison with Pastor Steven Newberg officiating. Interment will take place at 2 p.m. in Roseland Memorial Gardens in Jackson. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, at the Dunn Chapel, Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Onsted. Memorials are suggested to Lutheran Church of the Lakes or Great Lakes Caring Hospice of Jackson. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Send condolences and messages of comfort to the family at www.brownvanhemet.com.

