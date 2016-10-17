Alberta Lillian Sarris, age 91, died Oct. 17, 2016. She was born Dec. 11, 1924, in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, the daughter of Albert Ralph and Fairy (Pettis) Bowyer. Alberta is survived by her two daughters; three grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; two sisters; one sister-in-law; and several nieces and nephews. Alberta’s family will greet friends Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel. Services will be held Monday, Oct. 24, at St. Rita Catholic Church at 11 a.m. with interment at Somerset Center Cemetery

