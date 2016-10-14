Barbara Jane (Green) Rife passed away Oct. 14, 2016, under the loving care of her family and the Allegiance Hospice Home.

Barbara was born in Toledo, Ohio, Oct. 5, 1942. She attended Brooklyn High School and married Don J. Rife June 10, 1960, in Brooklyn.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Don in 2009, her parents Marie L. (Wheeler) Green and Charles B. Green, her sister, Diane (Bart) Aluto in 1992 and granddaughter Amber in April 2016.

Barbara is survived by her children, Kelly (Brad) Foster of Brooklyn, Gena Rife of Jackson, Don J. Rife II of Jackson, and Wendi J. Moore of Lexington, Ky.; grandchildren, Dylan Ervin, Michael Rife, Brie Rife, Dustie Rife, Erica Rife, Jamie Moore, Daniel Moore, Jaydon Rife and numerous great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her brothers, Richard (Jackie) Green of Onsted, Robert (Debbie) Green of Crossville, Tenn., sister, Carole (Dayle) Foor of Clarklake and many nieces and nephews.

Barbara will be remembered for her beautiful flower gardens, her love of cooking, trips to the casino and her beloved pups Brodie and Joey.

Her children express a special thank you to Marie Woodard for her love, laughter, friendship and care of our mother.

Per Barbara’s wishes a private bedside farewell was held and cremation has taken place.

For all your hometown news . . . click and subscribe here.