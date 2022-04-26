James L. Haller, 75, passed away on September 30, 2021. The family will be hosting a celebration of Jim’s life at the Napoleon Lions Club at 7935 Napoleon Road on Sunday, May 1, 2022, from 1 to 4 p.m. There weren’t too many things in life that Jim appreciated more than cold beer, good stories, and great friends. He wasn’t big on formality, funerals, or mourning so this will be a casual day. There will not be a service; and in lieu of flowers or charitable donations, friends and family are simply invited to come and to share in light refreshments and memories of Jim.