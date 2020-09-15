Barbara Ann Barton (Haener) died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on Monday, September 7, 2020, in Jackson, Mich. She was born on December 23, 1937, in Detroit, Mich., to Arnold J. and Dorothy (Sochacki) Haener.

She was married to Bruce A. Barton of Jackson on February 2, 1962, in St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, New Boston, Mich.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce; four children, Anne Blackport, Colleen (Richard) Davis, Scott (Angela) Calabrese Barton, and Kevin (Elizabeth) Barton; eleven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Arnold “Skip” Haener, and sister-in-law, Sharon (Nieman) Haener.

Barbara, the oldest of nine children, was born at home in Detroit, eight weeks premature, and carried to the hospital in a shoebox. She grew up in New Boston, Mich., a rural town in Wayne County. She attended St Stephen’s Catholic School and graduated from Huron High School. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Mercy College in Detroit and worked as a registered nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital, in Livonia before marrying and moving to Jackson.

Barbara loved being a mother. She was a Brownie Troop Leader and a Cub Scout Den Mother. She loved to sew and made beautiful custom dresses for herself and her daughters.

In 1973, Barbara joined the faculty of the Jackson Community College Nursing Program. For over 20 years she inspired excellence in many of our local caregivers.

Since a mother’s work is never done, Barbara welcomed her three oldest grandchildren into the home, providing stability and love, allowing all her kids to flourish. This led to her involvement with Grandparents Group, local support for similar families, and a seat on the Board of Directors for the Jackson Area Agency on Aging.

Barbara loved her friends dearly and supported them through many of their difficult hours. She served many local groups as a volunteer. In her free time, she enjoyed music, reading, knitting, and looked forward to time with her family and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Queen of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church with Father Timothy MacDonald officiating. Per her wishes, cremation followed the funeral Mass.

Those who wish may make memorial contributions to a scholarship fund to be established in memory of Barbara to support nursing students at Jackson College. For more information or to donate, go to Barbara Barton Nursing Excellence Scholarship Fund at http://gf.me/u/yxh9ba.

