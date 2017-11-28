Steven K. Prange, 66, of Manitou Beach, passed away on Friday, November 24, 2017, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson, Mich.

He was born on December 21, 1950, in Addison, Mich. to Kenneth Merlin and Dorothy Jean (Caulkins) Prange. Steve lived in the Manitou Beach-Somerset area all his life. He graduated from Addison High School in 1969 where he was an outstanding athlete. Steve attended and played sports at Jackson Community College and then graduated from Eastern Michigan University in 1973. He was a Physical Education Teacher for the Hudson, Onsted and Hillsdale Schools. He coached numerous sports at these schools and also at Addison Schools and Adrian College. He received numerous coaching awards for both basketball and golf.

Steve was a member of the Devils Lake Men’s Club and the Devils Lake Golf League. Steve was an avid golfer and he also enjoyed lake life, socializing with friends and helping others.

Steve is survived by one son, Austin R. Thompson of Somerset, Michigan, two sisters, Susan (Scott) Davis of Wilmington, N.C., and Barbara (Chris) Connin of LaGrange, Ky.; niece, Megan (Scott) Combs; nephew, Gavin (Sara) Connin; and grand-niece, Caroline Connin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Jean Prange and a nephew, Ian Connin.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 2, 2017, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, with Pastor Michael Ruhl of the Lutheran Church Of The Lakes officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. on Saturday until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to Austin R. Thompson, to be used for his college expenses.

