Robert Michael Wallace, 65, of Onsted, Mich., passed away on November 24, 2017, at Hospice of Lenawee Hospice Home under the loving care of his family and Hospice of Lenawee. He was born in Tecumseh, Mich., on December 3, 1951 to Robert and Suzanne (Filter) Wallace. Mike was a skilled carpenter, who loved to garden and go on camping trips with his family. Mike will also be remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Mike is survived by his mother, Suzanne Adams of Brooklyn, Mich., three children, Kelby (Emily) Wallace of Brooklyn, Collette Amabile of Bloomingdale, Ill., Colton Wallace of Ypsilanti, Mich.; three brothers, Al (Sharon) Wallace of Brooklyn, Pat (Sylvia) Wallace of Onsted, Jerry (Penny) Wallace of Dayton, Ohio; a sister, Sharlene (Dave) Lauer of Onsted; and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, step-father, Charles Adams, and brother in infancy, Jonathan Edward.

Funeral services for Robert M. Wallace were held Monday, November 27, 2017, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Brooklyn with Pastor R. William Roper officiating. Burial will be in North Rome Cemetery. Visitation was held on Monday, November 27, 2017, from 9 – 11 a.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Brooklyn

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.