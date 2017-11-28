His legacy . . . John William Bittinger, 72, passed away November 25, 2017. He was born on December 20, 1944, in Morgantown, W. Va., to Homer and Helen (Lucas) Bittinger. John married the love of his life, Karon Crane on July 13, 1968 in Jackson, Mich. John served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Irish Hills Eagles Aerie #3689 and Brooklyn American Legion, Post #315. He enjoyed bass fishing and hunting but above all he enjoyed his grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

His family . . . John will be missed by his children, Tawyna Bittinger, Tami Thayer, Teresa (Reggie) Yap, Kristina Bittinger (fiancé Pedro Fernando), John C. Bittinger and Ruth Strickland; 10 grandchildren, Melanie, Mikayla, Danny, Jacob, Justin, Ashley, Hunter, Lacie, Andy and Emily; four great-grandchildren Karon, Alan, Jacob and Jason, and a sister, Helen Bittinger. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Karon; and five brothers.

His farewell . . . John’s family and friends will gather Thursday, November 30, 2017 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel, Brooklyn where his farewell will be held on Friday, December 1, 2017 at 11 a.m. Pastor Jeff Sheeks will officiate with burial following at Norvell Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to American Cancer Society. Please leave a message of comfort for John’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.