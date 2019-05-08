Steven Howard Smith, 82, of Addison, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at his farm, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 20, 1937, in Ann Arbor, the son of Frederick Linton and Sarah Ruth (Burch) Smith. Steven graduated from Addison High School in 1955 and attended Michigan State University for two years before returning to help run the family dairy farm. He married Velda Jean Scott on August 24, 1957, in Somerset, who survives. Steven served his community as a former Addison School Board president, Pioneer Seed Corn agent, and Carriage Travel Club chapter president. Over the years he enjoyed snowmobiling, motorcycling and RV travel.

Surviving Steven is his wife of 61 years, Velda; four daughters, Raeshel Vettes of Somerset, Melissa (Bradley) Thornton of Somerset, Jennifer Smith of Ann Arbor and Pamela (Richard) Leonard of Troy; seven grandchildren, Jacqueline (Brad) Morrison of Burbank, Calif., Heather (Shayne) Robidoux of Addison, Kayla (Mike) Horton of Addison, Jayme (Felicia) Thornton of Jackson, Joseph Thornton of Lansing, Emma Leonard of Troy and Jack Leonard of Troy; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Ann Baker of Addison; seven nieces, six nephews and 23 first cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, step mother, Ann Galvin Smith; brother, Jack (Hazel) Galvin and brother-in-law, Gerald Baker. Cremation has taken place.

A celebration of life service was held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison with Pastor Ken Nichols officiating. Visitation was held on Monday, April 29, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Easterseals AgrAbility 4065 E. Hills Court SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546 or michiganagrability.org. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.