Martha Agnes Shafer, 95, of Irish Hills, passed away April 26, 2019. Martha was born February 12, 1924 in Gary, Ind., the daughter of Charles and Clara Hammes. She graduated from Plymouth High School, Plymouth, Ind. In 1946 she married Donald Shafer and became a resident of Michigan.

Throughout her life she was a bookkeeper for the family business and a head cook at Judson Collins Methodist Camp. She was a member of the St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Church where she cared for the altar linens. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and making hand sewn items such as baby booties, bibs and blankets that were donated to hospitals.

Martha is survived by her sons, David (Diann) of Bremerton, Wash. and Dale of Onsted; daughter, Donita of Galloway, Ohio; brother, Henry Hammes; sisters, Clara Kovacs and Sr. Carlita Hammes; grandchildren, Lauri Ellis, Jessica Shafer, Craig Shafer, Erin (Matthew Culver) Shafer and Melissa Shafer; six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; parents; six brothers; two sisters; two grandchildren and grandson-in-law, Josh Ellis.

A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Church, Brooklyn, Mich., with Fr. Bob Pienta as celebrant. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Shrine, Cemetery. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. at the church preceding the Mass. Donations in her memory may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Arrangements entrusted to J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.