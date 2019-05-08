Scott Alan Wellhoff, 60, of Jackson, formerly of Napoleon, passed away with his family by his side at Henry Ford Allegiance Health April 25, 2019. He is survived by his daughter; Lacee (Kenyarda Johnson) Wellhoff, three grandchildren; Amyia Worthey, Zari and Kenyarda (Jr.) Johnson; three step-grandchildren; sister, Debbie Jones; sisters-in-law; Pam Wellhoff and Ranae Wellhoff; his beloved dog, Lucy; several nieces and nephews and many special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Norma (Wilkinson) Wellhoff; two brothers, Terry and Bob Wellhoff; sister, Sue Huyghe and his former wife and best friend, Cindy Steffey.

Scott was a graduate of Napoleon High School Class of 1977. He was owner and operator of Concrete Solutions by Scott Wellhoff. Scott loved spending time with his family and was always present at his grandchildren’s sporting and school events.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #3634 (301 Detroit St., Jackson, MI 49201) May 3, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. with words and remarks by his close friend, Joe Page and others, at 3:30 p.m. Arrangements by Arthur-Day Funeral Home LLC, Michigan Center.