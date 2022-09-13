Steven Dale Gooding, 53, Onsted, passed away September 9, 2022.

He was born February 26, 1969, in Tecumseh, Mich., the son of Hugh and Carolyn (Cowen) Gooding.

On September 24, 1994, he married Sandy Johnson in Tecumseh, Mich., and she survives.

Steve was a graduate of Onsted High School, class of 1987. He then went on to obtain an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice from Jackson College. Steve was currently employed with Sweet Harvest Foods, Onsted and Onsted Schools as a bus driver. He was an active member of Onsted Athletic Boosters.

Steve was also involved with the Onsted School District as a middle school track coach. He was well known and well-liked in the Village of Onsted because of his kind heart and willingness to help anyone.

In addition to his wife, Sandy; Steve is survived by his son, Wyatt Gooding; daughter, Sierra Gooding; brothers, Brett (Tami) Gooding and Wayne (Tim Atkins) Gooding; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Gateway Community Church, Onsted. Interment will follow at Maple Shade Cemetery, Onsted. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, September 19, 2022, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh and from noon until the time of funeral service at the church on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Onsted Athletic Boosters.