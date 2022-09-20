Stanley R. Alber

Stan’s life gently slipped from the arms of his daughter, Emilie, into the arms of God and eternal life on Friday, September 16, 2022.

Stan was the only child of Lauren and Marie Alber who are now deceased. He was born on February 10, 1947, in Saline, Mich. He is survived by his wife, Louanne, his daughters, Emilie (Nick) Rosa and Tarra (Mark) Stangl; his grandchildren, Elizabeth and Matthew Rosa, and Marissa, Morgan, Andrew and Lauren Stangl.

Stan was a patriot who served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee. He was a proud and hardworking union man with the Sheet Metal Workers of Local 7, Zone 1. He could fix anything mechanical.

We will celebrate his life on Friday, September 23, 2022, at St. Rita Catholic Church, Clarklake, Mich. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. until the start of the prayer service at 11 a.m. which will be led by Deacon Chris Vida. Military honors, interment and luncheon will immediately follow the service.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Stan’s name to St. Rita’s for the Baby Love project or the St. Vincent’s Food Pantry. Stan also asks that you please buy American-made products.

