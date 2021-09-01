Stephen John Geeting, 75, of Hudson, Mich., passed away August 15, 2021, at the VA Medical Center in Ann Arbor after a long battle with cancer. He was born March 29, 1946, in Hudson, Mich., to John and Catherine (Roney) Geeting.

Steve was married to Deborah on July 25, 1970. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with close family and friends in 2020.

After graduating from Hudson High School he served in the United States Army for two years at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.

Steve worked at Tibb’s IGA for 41 years. In addition, he worked as a home builder with his good friend David Faling.

His hobbies included buying, restoring, and selling classic motorcycles. He held a pilot’s certificate and owned a Piper Tri-Pacer which he enjoyed flying with his late friend Harry Faling. He also enjoyed golfing with friends, was a member of the American Legion and in recent years enjoyed sharing his story about his time in the Army.

Steve is survived by his wife, Deborah (Sibley) Geeting; children, John (Elyse) Geeting and Jenna (Mike) Berry; grandchildren, Carson Berry and Arden, Harper and Scarlett Geeting; siblings, Joan MacLennan, Jan (Aaron) Salinas, Dick Geeting and Mike Geeting.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Bob and Pat Geeting; brother-in-law, Jim MacLennan; sisters-in-law, Janie Geeting, Sheryl Sibley, and Fran Sibley; nephew, Matt Sibley.

Military honors will be conducted at American Legion Post 180 (16113 Cadmus Road, Hudson, Mich.) on September 11 at 2 p.m. followed by a celebration of Steve’s life until 5 p.m.