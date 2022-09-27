Patricia Ann Bolda, 86, of Jackson, formerly of Brooklyn and Grass Lake, Mich., passed away September 23, 2022. She was born at home on February 23, 1936, to Elmer and Josephine (Nikorak) Gentz in New Boston, Mich. Pat married Francis (Frank) B. Bolda on June 25, 1955, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, New Boston, and he preceded her in death on October 13, 2011. She graduated from Huron High School in New Boston, where she worked as a certified dental assistant for 45 years, and retired from DePuy Industries, Jackson, Mich.

Pat was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church, Clarklake, Mich., and a former parishioner at St. Dominic, Metz, Mich., and Our Lady of Fatima, Michigan Center, Mich. She was a devoted member of the Daughters of Isabella, Legion of Mary and a parish volunteer for Our Lady of Fatima Prison Ministry.

For many years, Channel 3 C. B. Club of Jackson played an important role in Pat and Frank’s weekly routine, forming many new friendships that lasted throughout the years. Pat was active in Women of the Moose, other charitable organizations, and various prayer groups. She enjoyed playing the piano, reading, crossword puzzles, and Hershey’s chocolate bars with almonds. Pat was a two-time breast cancer survivor and will be remembered for her love of family and dedication to her faith.

In addition to her husband of 56 years, Pat was preceded in death by her parents, and two grandchildren, Bryan and Julie Ann Bolda. She is survived by her sister, Karen Otter, Cheboygan, Mich.; children, Thomas (Deb) Bolda, Henderson, Nev., Tamara (Dennis) Neely of Brooklyn, Mich., Tim (Sue) Bolda of Huntington Beach, Calif.; Tiffany (Dennis) Scott, of Brooklyn, Mich., Tricia (Jeff) Caler of Hanover, Mich.; nieces, Linda Dick, Presque Isle, Mich., Sharon Yeager, Belleville, Mich., and Aleta Yeager, New Boston, Mich.; 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Pat’s family will welcome friends and acquaintances Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the Eineder Funeral Home – Brooklyn Chapel (137 S. Main St., Brooklyn) from 5 to 8 p.m. with Deacon Chris Vida leading a scripture service, Rosary, and time for personal remembrances beginning at 7:30 p.m. The family will again welcome friends on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at St. Rita Catholic Church (10516 Hayes Road, Clarklake) from 10 to 11 a.m. when her Mass of Christian Burial begins with Father Tom Helfrich OSFS as celebrant.

In Patricia’s memory, donations may be shared with St. Rita Catholic Church or Susan G. Komen breast cancer foundation. Please leave a message of comfort for Patricia’s family or sign her guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.