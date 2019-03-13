Stanley B. Miller, 81 of Addison, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson, Mich.

He was born on August 24, 1937, in Deerfield, Mich., to Burton S. and Marion M. (Zilke) Miller. He married Deanna K. Cunningham on November 8, 1957, in Wheatland Township, Hillsdale County, Mich., and she preceded him in death on November 16, 2009.

Stan lived all of his life in the Addison area. He graduated from Addison High School in 1955. He was formerly employed at Tecumseh Products as a millwright and he also farmed. Stan enjoyed woodworking, working on tractors and he owned a machine shop at his farm several years ago. He was a member of the poultry association and between him and his wife they were 4-H leaders for several years.

Surviving are two daughters, Marcia K. Miller of North Adams, Kim Gentry of Tucson, Ariz.; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; one brother, Jim (Michelle) Miller of Addison; one sister-in-law, Ellen Miller of Pittsford, Mich.; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Deanna; two sons, Mitch and Mark.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Brown-Van Hemert funeral home in Addison, with pastor Kevin Duffy officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday prior to the service. Cremation will follow the service. Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com