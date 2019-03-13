His legacy . . . Jeremiah Franklin Truitt, 66, passed away March 5, 2019. He was born on November 28, 1952, in Royal Oak, Mich., to Frances and Norma (Byer) Truitt. Jeremiah married the love of his life, Lois Tuttle, on February 15, 1975, in Hatboro, Penn. Jerry served honorably in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church in Clarklake. He was a 4th degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus council #2186 in Jackson and a 3rd degree Knight at the Clarklake council #7945, where he was a past Grand Knight. Jerry was also a past Faithful Navigator of Pottstown and Reading, Pennsylvania Assemblies. He enjoyed tinkering around the house and woodworking. Jerry will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

His family . . . Jerry will be missed by his wife, Lois; his sons, Donovan (Nigh) and Christopher (Sarah); and daughter, Maria (Lamont); three grandchildren, Lauren, Sarah and Henry; two brothers, Brian (Lynette) and Tim (Debbie); two sisters, Jenny and Beth; his aunt, Phyllis (George) Mizer; and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.

His farewell . . . Jerry’s family and friends gathered together on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Rita Catholic Church, 10516 Hayes Road, Clarklake with a Rosary at 10 a.m. Fr. Tom Helfrich, OSFS, served as celebrant. A private burial will be held at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Mich., at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Rita’s Knights of Columbus. Please leave a message of comfort for Jerry’s family at 877-231-7900 or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.