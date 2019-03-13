His legacy . . . Carl Eugene Lickfelt, 84, passed away March 2, 2019. He was born on May 19, 1934, in Benedix, Kansas, one of eleven children to Charles and Ethel (Vaughn) Lickfelt. Carl worked for Tecumseh Products retiring after 40 years. He was a member of the Eagles Irish Hills where he made many lifelong friends. In his early days, Carl was a drummer in the band “Mellow Notes”. He enjoyed cooking for his family, playing shuffleboard, hunting and providing campsites at his home during the races at Michigan International Speedway. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

His family . . . Carl will be missed by his companion, Phyllis; his step-daughters, Margie (Lee) and Suzy (Scotty); his children with his former wife, Ellen, Michael, Lorie and Jason; two sisters, Eunice and Charlotte and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen; sons, Duane and Scott and eight siblings.

His farewell . . . Carl’s family and friends will gather Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel, Brooklyn. Memorial contributions are suggested to Cascades Humane Society or Jackson County Medical Care Facility. Please leave a message of comfort for Carl’s family at 1-877-231-7900 or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.