Simone Blanche Reeser, 92, of Sterling Heights, formerly of Somerset, Mich., passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at her home. She was born on October 18, 1929, in Fontainebleau, France to George and Rose Dromery. She married Robert D. “Porky” Reeser, Sr. on September 28, 1956, in Fontainebleau, France, and he preceded her in death on December 14, 2010. Simone was raised in France before moving to the United States in 1957. She moved to the Somerset area in 1959. Simone was a housewife and she enjoyed playing cards, dancing, bowling, traveling, playing bingo and she loved to watch the Detroit Tigers. She also loved to attend her grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s events.

Surviving is one son, Christian A. (Lynn) Reeser of Ozark, Ala.; three daughters, Cindy (Ron) Valentine of Clarklake, Jennifer Reeser and Tina Reeser both of Sterling Heights; five grandchildren, Natalie (Jeff) Armstrong of Dothan, Ala., Justin (Marsha) Reeser of Jackson, Joel Hudson, of Southgate, Jordan Hudson of Brooklyn, Michelle Valentine of Clarklake; three great-grandchildren, Winston Hudson of Brooklyn, Cole and Alex Reeser of Jackson; one son-in-law, Dennis Hudson of Brooklyn; one sister, Georgette Mellionec; many nephews, nieces and cousins in France and in the United States. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; one son, Robert D. Reeser, Jr.; one daughter, Nancy Hudson, and two brothers, Robert and Andre Dromery.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, with Pastor Tom Coleman officiating. Burial took place in Somerset Cemetery, Somerset, Mich. Visitation was from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society, the American Diabetes Association, or to the Autism Alliance of Michigan.

