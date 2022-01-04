Debra Jane Stucky, 67, of Cement City passed away peacefully, December 30, 2021, at Henry Ford Allegiance, Jackson.

She was born on December 31, 1953, the daughter of James and Pauline (Enman) Browne. Debi was the most gracious, selfless, loving mother, grandmother, wife, aunt and sister. She spent many years watching her grandkids and great-granddaughter. Everyone who knew her would agree she spent her life serving others and the Lord in the most loving ways. She was born in Bethel, Maine, and met her husband, Arlen Kent Stucky, in Waukesha, Wis. They married on June 14, 1975, soon starting a family in Cement City, Mich. Debi loved scrapbooking and shopping along with her long-time friend, Patricia Lewis. While her family is mourning her passing, they are celebrating her life in heaven, reunited with her mother and father. Debi’s love for the Lord never wavered through her last breath.

Debi is survived by her husband, Arlen; her children, Nathaniel David Stucky and Heather Faye Patterson; siblings, Larry Browne and Dennis Browne; grandchildren, Michaela Stucky, McKenzie Stucky, Kody Patterson, Laci Patterson, Lexi Patterson, Grace Kaser, Zalia Kaser and Si Kaser; and one great-granddaughter, Zoei Allen.

