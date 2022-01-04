Pamela “Pam” Horsley, 67, of Grass Lake passed away January 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at home. She was born on May 1, 1954, in Jackson, Mich., to Aden and Edna (Koch) Joslin. Pam graduated from Napoleon High School. She loved all animals, going to garage sales, crafting, being in the outdoors and anything that involved being with Dean.

Pam will be missed by her sister, Ruth (Harold) Damaron; her sons, Brian Horsley and Michael (Heather) Horsley; one grandson, Jeremiah Horsley; her special love, Dean Lowe; and her nephews, James Damaron and Rodney (Jessica) Damaron. She also leaves behind her fur babies, Tiny and Coco. She was preceded in death by her parents and her great-nephew, Christopher Damaron.

The family would like to thank the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Service for the compassionate care they provided Pam.

Cremation has taken place and there are no services at this time.