Shirley June Pickford, 84, of Brooklyn, passed away March 18, 2017, at ProMedica Bixby Hospital. She was born April 16, 1932, to Howard and Wanda (Spiess) Watkins.

Shirley is survived by one son, Ron (Deb) Pickford of Adrian; four daughters, Connie (Dick) Poll of Hillsdale, Bonnie (Ron) Bowen of Adrian, Toni (Gary) VanSickle of Brooklyn, and Joni (Tim) Parker of Brooklyn; two sister-in-laws, Lee Corbin and Carol (Ed) Lott; 25 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Don and George Watkins; one sister, Wilma Hogrefe.

Visitation was held Tuesday, March 21, 2017, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 22, 2017 beginning at noon at Anderson Funeral Home, Adrian, with Pastor Tom McMichael officiating. Burial will be in Maple Shade Cemetery. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Lung Association. Envelopes are available at the Anderson Funeral Home.